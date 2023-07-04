VALLEY PARK, Mo. – One day after Valley Park citizens noticed a disruption of city services over a local financial crisis, the board of aldermen extended the prior budget while the leadership works on a budget for the current fiscal year.

On Monday, residents who visited city hall throughout the day were met with an empty parking lot and locked doors.

Residents said they were kept in the dark about why services had been suspended. Only later did they learn of the budget crisis. The Valley Park Board of Aldermen had failed to pass a budget before July 1, which is the start of the 2024 fiscal year.

Valley Park Mayor Chandra Webster said the city’s Finance Ways & Means Committee had unanimously recommended a budget to the eight-person board. However, a simple majority is not enough to pass the budget. Five votes are needed to approve the budget, with the mayor acting as a potential tiebreaker.

Webster claims certain aldermen have either abstained or been absent for a vote.

But on Tuesday, all eight aldermen showed up and approved a continuation of last year’s budget for another two weeks. The board will meet again on July 9 to try and agree on a budget for the current fiscal year.

Mayor Webster said all city services, including trash pick-up, are functioning as usual for the time being.