VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Community members gathered for a safety fair Saturday in memory of Casey Williamson, a child murdered in 2002.

Held at the Valley Park School District Field House, the purpose of this event is to empower families and offer resources that could help prevent the devastating loss of a child.

During the fair, families were able to learn about personal safety, water safety, bike safety, and fire safety. Williamson’s aunt, Della Steele, says a self-protection group taught an important lesson to the families there.

“Being aware of your surroundings, and using your voice if you’re in a situation,” said Steele. “[Knowing] what to do if that’s not working, being able to not panic, and maybe make some quick decisions if they find themselves in a compromising situation.”

Williamson was just six years old when she was abducted from her home and murdered by a family acquaintance. The convicted killer, Johnny Johnson, is scheduled to be executed for his crimes, on Aug. 1.