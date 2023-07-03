VALLEY PARK, Mo. – There was a lot of confusion in Valley Park on Monday as the city suspended its services city wide. Residents were frustrated with the mayor and the board of aldermen. People tried to go inside city hall throughout the day, only to find locked doors and an empty parking lot.

“There are no city workers in city hall. It is dark. The doors are locked. There is no one at home,” said Anita Albright, Valley Park resident.

Albright and her neighbor, Terry Spradley, said a big concern in Valley Park was the lack of information.

“It’s rather shocking that this is how we’re informed. And it’s rather shocking, I’m sure, to have city workers show up to work and told to go back home,” Albright said. “Yeah, they were told to leave the building. These are guys that have families.”

Trash service is one of the many things on pause.

“A few people said theirs had been picked up. So, that won’t be done until further notice as well. So, it’s just another weird thing that is going on with Valley Park,” Spradley said.

The city’s website shows adopting a new fiscal year budget and pay ranges on the agenda for the June 29 meeting and July 3 meeting. Residents said they can’t get a clean answer about why services are suspended.

“How is it that they do not have more information on the website to let us know what’s going on and, if it’s a budget issue, it should have been dealt with long before the deadline,” Albright said.