ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for a Valley Park woman who went missing Sunday afternoon.

According to a police spokesperson, Laura Lynn Kostial went missing around 3:10 p.m. from her apartment in the 100 block of Forest Parkway.

Kostial, 60, left the apartment with a gun after making suicidal statements to her husband. She is driving a grey 2017 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plates VF7E5L. She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has grey hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion.

Anyone who knows where Kostial is should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or dial 911 to get in touch with their local law enforcement agency.