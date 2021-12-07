Van crashes into MoDOT truck on I-44 just west of Hampton

ST. LOUIS – A van driver crashed into a MoDOT truck Monday on I-44 just west of Hampton Avenue.

The crash happened at about noon.

Police said no one was hurt in the crash. They’re still investigating how it happened.

Another recent crash involving a MoDOT crew took the lives of two workers.

Kaitlyn Anderson and James Brooks died in the crash that happened at Telegraph and I-255. One other MoDOT worker was injured.

Anderson, 25, was expecting her first child, her family confirmed to FOX 2. She was an intermediate maintenance worker who spent two years with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Brooks, 58, was a senior maintenance worker who had been with MoDOT for almost nine years. A third MoDOT worker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but police have not identified him.