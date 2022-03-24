ST. LOUIS – If you get a chance go to Van Gogh, the exhibit will remain a bit longer. Again producers added new dates for the “Beyond Van Gogh Immersive Experience“.

The exhibit will now remain open until May 30. More than 200,000 people have seen the exhibit so far. It’s at The St. Louis Galleria.

There’s a special event on March 30 to celebrate Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday. Anyone named “Vincent” gets in free. So does anyone whose birthday is March 30…and…there will be free donuts from Vincent Van Doughnuts.