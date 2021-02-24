Vandal caught on camera smashing a Maplewood business’ windows

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A Maplewood business was left with a mess after a vandal walked up and smashed out their front windows Tuesday morning. Police are now looking for the suspect.

Mauhaus Cat Cafe and Lounge’s windows are now boarded up and the mess is clean, but investigators say little did the suspect know, he was caught in the act on camera.

The incident all unfolded around 2 a.m.

The surveillance footage showed the suspect walking up to the building with a shovel. He then hit the window multiple times, smashing them.

“Someone came by on the Elm Side of the building and found a snow shovel and smashed right through the window,” said Alyssa Bennett from the cafe.

Police would like the public to take a close look at the suspect. They left behind a huge mess while committing the crime.

” I don’t think we were targets, terrible things happen and it’s awful, but at least this was not a targeted attack. it hurts us it’s just the wrong place wrong time,” Bennett said.

It’s the only cat cafe in St. Louis, a combination of a coffee shop and a bakery on one side, and a lounge with 18 adoptable cats on the other. The Cafe has adopted out 430 cats in 4 years.

The manager said it will take thousands of dollars to make repairs which is difficult when the business is already struggling financially because of COVID.

“We’re already really struggling because of COVID and the fact that this happened is even more heartbreaking than it already was,” Liz Doty said. “COVID has hit us really hard and the fact that we might have to pay for that ourselves, it’s just really hard, especially because these are the original windows. The building was built in the year 1900 and these were the original windows that came with it so it’s not only a loss to us, it’s also a loss to the community since this is a historic building.”

At this point, police have no suspects in custody and encourage anyone who has information to call the Maplewood Police Department.