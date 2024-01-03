ST. LOUIS – There are growing concerns over vandalism and break-ins at the old St. Alexius Hospital Jefferson campus. One neighbor said the old hospital is an eyesore and dangerous.

“They’re in there shopping, tearing, getting all their stuff, getting the copper, and that’s it. Packing up,” Dan Vancil said.

Vancil lives across the street from the old hospital. He’s concerned the people vandalizing the building will turn to the nearby houses next.

“I caught somebody in my garage out here about two months or so ago and they come at me,” he said.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police have responded to a range of calls at the property in the last six months, such as disturbances, cutting, and building checks. Vancil said he can see people walking around the campus, to the underground parking and in the building at all hours of the night. He knows the owners are doing everything they can to prevent the break-ins.

“The two people who take care of it, they’re taking care of it. But still, you know, when you’re swarmed like that at 2 o’clock or 3 o’clock in the morning, you can’t stay up all night watching this,” Vancil said.

The property owner did not comment about the ongoing issues at the campus but said the campus should have better days ahead. Several big announcements are expected to be made public in the early part of the year on what is to come for the campus and the neighborhood.