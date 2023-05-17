JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Vandalism is being blamed for a temporary loss of service for Charter Spectrum customers in southern Jefferson County.

According to Kim Haas, senior direction of regional communications at Charter, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Charter filed a police report with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Internet, television, and phone service was out for customers as technical crews worked throughout the night to repair the damaged fiber optic cables.

A fiber optic cable may contain hundreds of strands. When a cable is cut, each strand must be spliced back together before services can be restored. If a line is cut in several spots, that requires additional splicing and is even more time-consuming.

The cables were repair and service restored by late Wednesday morning.

The type of vandalism was not disclosed.