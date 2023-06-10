ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A south St. Louis County church is repairing its LGBTQ display after damage suspected by a group of vandals.

For the past several years, Concord Trinity Methodist United Church has put up an LGBTQ display on church grounds during Pride Month. Sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, a portion of it had been knocked down.

The display is made of six doors, each colored the same way the Pride flag is – red, orange, yellow, green, indigo and violet. Each door had the words “God’s doors are open to all.”

The red door that says “God’s” is still standing, but the rest of the doors were knocked down.

A church representative tells us the church will not stand for it, and that the church supports all.

In a statement to FOX 2, Rev. Mary Rodgers-Weaver said:

“Someone damaged an outdoor display of colorful doors that said, ‘God’s doors are open to all.’ The display was a part of the church’s recognition of Pride Month. The local police department has been notified. We encourage anyone with information related to the vandalism to contact the police.

Damage to our property is always unfortunate, but it’s just property, and it won’t slow down Concord Trinity United Methodist Church as we strive to be a symbol of acceptance and inclusion within our community.”

June is Pride Month, which celebrates and supports the LGBTQ+ community all month long.