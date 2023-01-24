CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Police in Creve Coeur are looking for the person or persons responsible for spray-painting the stone monument outside Temple Israel.

According to a spokesperson for the Creve Coeur Police Department, officers responded to a call for property damage at Temple Israel around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators suspect the graffiti was sprayed on the monument overnight.

The graffiti appeared to be writing of some kind, but the wording is undetermined.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-737-4600.