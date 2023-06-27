ST. LOUIS – ‘Variety,’ the children’s charity is piloting a new ‘My Voice’ program in the city of St. Louis and in St. Charles County. It provides communication devices to children with special needs.

While some kids can use devices at school or during speech therapy, they do not own them and often cannot take them home. Many families also can’t afford them.

Through the program, eligible children receive the device, the prescribed communication app, a protective case, and any necessary accessories like a wheelchair mount.