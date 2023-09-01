ST. LOUIS — Tonight’s football game between Vashon and Cardinal Ritter at STEM High School is postponed. School district leaders say that there were threats after an incident at Vashon High School today. They say that the safest course of action is to postpone tonight’s game.

It is not yet clear when the games will be rescheduled. There are restrictions on who can go to Friday night’s football game at Alton High School after several reported fights on campus. School officials canceled classes on Thursday due to the number of fights on Wednesday.