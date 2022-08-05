ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after crews recovered a vehicle from a creek Friday afternoon in Maplewood. One person was inside the vehicle.

The recovery prompted a large police presence around the creek, which is located just behind Porter’s Chicken joint off of Big Bend Boulevard in Maplewood. Authorities spent several hours investigating the scene.

Investigators tell FOX2 the car was not in the creek from flash flooding. A driver was heading on Shrewbury Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday when their car went off the road and traveled through a wooded area before it ended up in the creek.

Fire crews recovered a silver SUV from the scene. Investigators say one man was recovered from the car.

Additional details in the investigation are limited at this time. FOX2 will update on the investigation as more information becomes available.