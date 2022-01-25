Vehicle crashes over the guardrail on 270 WB near McDonnell

ST. LOUIS – A grey vehicle went over the guardrail while traveling on 270 westbound near McDonnell Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

First responders performed CPR on one of the individuals inside the vehicle at about 5 a.m., and then they took that person to a hospital. As crews worked to clean up the crash, traffic still flowed at a steady state.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.