LEWIS AND CLARK TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A driver died after his vehicle struck a pole and caught fire early Friday morning. The crash victim has not yet been identified.

St. Louis County Police say that a man was driving eastbound on Shackelford Road at around 3:15 a.m. The vehicle struck a pole, then a tree near the intersection of Wiethaupt Road. When officers arrived at the scene they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is an active investigation into the crash. The identity of the victim will likely be released after his family is notified about the death. Call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 if you have any information. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).