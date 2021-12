ST. LOUIS – I-270 westbound at Bellefontaine Road is closed due to a vehicle fire Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at about 6:45 a.m.

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

It is also unknown how many people were inside of the truck or if anyone was injured.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. Refresh this story for the latest details.