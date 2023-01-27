LADUE, Mo. — Eastbound I-64 is closed past McKnight for a vehicle fire. Heavy smoke was rising from the scene. First responders have been able to put out the fire. MoDOT expects to clear the scene at around 9 a.m.Traffic is also backed up on I-64 westbound to Hampton.

Traffic is being diverted onto McKnight. Some drivers are turning around on the highway to make it back to an exit ramp. There are cars all over the highway.

The fire is on one of the most traveled St. Louis morning commute routes. There are backups forming on I-64 and other highways in the area. It is not clear if there are any injuries in this incident.

Check our traffic map for real-time updates. You may want to avoid the area.