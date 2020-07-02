Vehicle fire closes I-170 northbound near Delmar

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Northbound Interstate 170 was closed near Delmar Boulevard late Wednesday evening because of a vehicle fire.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the fire occurred before 10:15 p.m. before the Delmar exit.
