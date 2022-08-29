ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were taken to a local hospital after crashing their vehicle on Interstate 70 while fleeing police.

The rollover crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. Monday in the westbound lanes of the interstate between Mid Rivers Mall Drive and MO 79.

Corporal Dallas Thompson, a spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, said one person tried to flee the scene but was caught. The second person remained at the scene of the crash.

St. Charles County police said they were pursuing the vehicle for a crime in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police say they were not pursuing the vehicle.

This is a developing news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.