ST. LOUIS – Police have located a pickup truck in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in front of Ted Drewes last weekend in St. Louis City.

Matthew Nikolai, 17, lost his life on July 29 when he was hit by a truck in the 6700 block of Chippewa Street while trying to cross the street.

The vehicle was found at an undisclosed place in St. Louis County. However, police have not yet arrested a suspect believed to be driving the vehicle.

Nikolai was struck by a pickup truck and thrown into the path of another car that also hit him. The second vehicle stopped and the occupants cooperated with police. However, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene.

“The vehicle is believed to be a grey 2004 – 2008 ford F-150 with an extended cab,” said Captain Pierre Benoist from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the pickup truck in the picture released is the same one that hit and killed Nikolai due to noticeable damage.

“The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side front and the headlight is broken on the driver’s side. So we would certainly appreciate any assistance on this horrific incident,” said Captain Pierre Benoist.

Police are looking for a pickup truck in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in St. Louis City. (St. Louis Metroploitan Police Department)

Benoist said this is the second person to be hit and killed while crossing the street in front of Ted Drewes this summer.

“The city was meeting with that neighborhood this past Monday on some concerns about addressing the crosswalk and how to go about it in the future, so we don’t have these incidents,” said Benoist.

He said there are a lot of options the city is discussing to make it safer for people walking in the area and drivers on the roads.

“Do we put in other traffic lights there? Do we do as you said an overhead walkway?” said Benoist. “Do we not allow parking at all on that side of the street? Then my question is what about the people just walking from their residence from that side.”

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or the STLMPD Second District at 314-444-0100.