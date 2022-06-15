TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – A retirement community employee was shot outside of Gardens Villas West Tuesday night. He remains in critical condition at the hospital. Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle that may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

“The investigation has been labor-intensive conducting neighborhood canvasses, a multitude of interviews, and locating associates of the victim,” states Town and Country Police.

Police were called to the 13000 block of South Outer 40 Drive at around 6:40 pm Tuesday. They found a 20-year-old man from St. Louis who is a Gardens Villas West employee suffering from several gunshot wounds on the side of the road. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe that this was not a random act of violence. No residents or other employees were injured.

Police are asking anyone who has seen a light-colored or beige-tinted SUV or station wagon in the area to call the Town & Country Police Department at 314-747-4600.