MURPHY, Mo. – First responders have been called to White Ash Drive in Jefferson County after a vehicle drove into a home.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the 60-year-old homeowner crashed her own SUV through the garage door, and ended up on top of another vehicle inside the garage.

It is not clear how the vehicle crashed into the garage or if there are any injuries in this accident. More details will be posted here as they come into the FOX 2 Newsroom.