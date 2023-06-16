ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have arrested two people accused of stealing a vehicle in broad daylight Friday in St. Louis County while a child was inside.

The incident unfolded in the 1300 block of Green Elm Drive, near Fenton, around noon Friday.

Officers were initially called to the scene in response to the stolen vehicle. When they arrived, a woman said her vehicle was stolen by someone unknown with her child inside.

Shortly after the incident, police found the vehicle and the child abandoned at a nearby intersection. The child was not hurt and is considered safe.

Two suspects are now in custody and face pending charges, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.