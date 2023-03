A bicyclist died Friday afternoon after a crash in Florissant. The crash happened on North New Florissant Road near St. Francois Street.

Vehicle wanted in connection to fatal collision with a bicycle.

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Police are looking for a vehicle connected to a fatal collision involving a person on a bicycle. The crash happened on February 24 on North New Florissant Road near St. Francois Street.

Investigators beliebe that the vehicle pictured, “made contact with the cyclist first, knocking him to the ground.” They believe it is a four door Chevrolet sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.