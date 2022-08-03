ST. LOUIS – Police are looking for a pickup truck in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in St. Louis City.

Matthew Nikolai, 17, lost his life on July 29 when he was hit by a truck in the 6700 block of Chippewa Street while trying to cross the street.

Investigators say Nikolai was struck by a pickup truck and thrown into the path of another car that also hit him. The second vehicle stopped and the occupants cooperated with police. However, the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene.

After collecting evidence, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says investigators are looking for 2004-2008 Ford F150 with an extended cab. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side front, and the headlight is broken on the driver’s side. Officers shared surveillance photos of the wanted truck Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for a pickup truck in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in St. Louis City. (St. Louis Metroploitan Police Department)

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or the STLMPD Second District at 314-444-0100.