ST. LOUIS – It’s been 54 years since the United States established National Hispanic Heritage Month to honor the influence and contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community.

On Thursday, local community members gathered at Venture Café for a celebration of Hispanic businesses, food, art and dance. Hispanic Heritage Night is a staple in the Hispanic community to highlight and amplify their cultural contributions made to society.

Attendees had the opportunity to shop at the business expo, listen to music from DJ Greg Horta, watch live musical performances, and enjoy a panel discussion from STL Santos, a Spanish-speaking supporters’ group for St. Louis CITY SC.

“We’re celebrating the fact that we’re here in St. Louis and we’re trying to get across the message we’re here to support and uplift each other,” said Maria Yaksic with the Bolivan Society of St. Louis.

“Being able to hold events like this, when people come together and learn about each other, it’s really crucial for the advancement of the Hispanic community in St. Louis,” said Maria Rosario, board member of Puerto Rican Society Inc.

In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson established Hispanic heritage week to honor the influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. In 1988, president Ronald Reagan expanded it to a month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.