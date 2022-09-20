ST. LOUIS – A man is facing charges after shooting at two men Saturday in the Central West End.

According to a court document, officers were directing traffic near South Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive when they heard a nearby gunshot.

Merlan Gonzalez approached the officers and told them his friend, Nelder Johel Arita Guerro, was shot. The officers saw Guerro exit the driver’s side of a white Honda sedan with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

The court document said, “the victims were shot at by the driver of a dark blue Chevy Suburban following a verbal dispute.”

Gonzalez pointed out the vehicle to officers. It was just a “short distance away.” The document said Derek Duvall, 56, was the only person in the Suburban. When Duvall noticed the officers, he “abruptly made a U-turn and fled the area.”

The vehicle’s description and license plate number were dispatched to other area officers. When Duvall was stopped, officers saw him “throw an object into the backseat of his vehicle at the time of the vehicle stop. A semiautomatic pistol was later observed laying on the backseat.” A single spent shell casing was also found inside the Suburban.

Duvall is charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of armed criminal action. He’s a previously-convicted felon.