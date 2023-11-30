ST. LOUIS — After waiting six years, the family of Daniel Gregory Domain, 62, has now received a verdict. A speeding driver caused a traffic accident that resulted in his death. The jury convicted Mahdi Salah Gayar, 23, of first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Domian on December 9, 2017.

At the time of the incident, Gayar, a 17-year-old, was traveling on Gravois Avenue in his 2008 blue Maserati GranTurismo at a speed that was almost three times the 30 mph posted limit when he hit Domian’s pickup truck. Domian was turning onto Kings Drive in the Princeton Heights neighborhood, where he lived.

Gayar has a history of driving recklessly in densely populated areas, including Clayton, Town and Country, Sunset Hills, Shrewsbury, and Bella Villa. He has committed multiple speeding violations, driven carelessly, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, driven without a license, driven without insurance, and driven with expired license plates.

“This bereaved family had to wait six years for justice,” said Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore. “It is our hope that this outcome will finally give them closure.”

St. Louis Circuit Judge Clinton R. Wright will sentence Gayar on January 9, 2024, after he waived jury sentencing.