CLAYTON, Mo. – A man has been found guilty in the 2019 death of a St. Louis-area police officer.

A jury reached a verdict Friday evening, finding 29-year-old Bonnette Meeks guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest.

Investigators say Meeks shot North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf in the head during a struggle inside a Wellston food market in June of 2019.

Langsdorf was 40 years old when he was shot and killed in that incident while on duty. Police say Langsdorf was responding to a bad check complaint at the market when the deadly incident took place.

During the trial, prosecutors told jurors that Meeks tried to cash two suspicious checks worth more than $7,000 at the store. Prosecutors say the struggle and shooting happened when Langsdorf responded and tried to handcuff Meeks. But Meeks’ lawyer argued during the trial that Langsdorf did not identify himself as a police officer and that only his hat identified him as a police officer.

During closing arguments Friday morning, prosecutors argued that what Meeks did “was not necessary, it was not self-defense, it was murder.” But Meeks’ defense painted a much different picture. His attorney called Langsdorf a “bully” who felt “disrespected” because Meeks tried to walk away from him when Langsdorf first arrived.

Meeks’ attorney said Meeks was only trying to defend himself because Langsdorf put him into chokeholds multiple times. His lawyer told the jury that Meeks was “attacked first” by Langsdorf and that the “initial aggressor was Michael Langsdorf.”

The attorney argued that “the person trying to survive was Bonette Meeks” and that Meeks shot Langsdorf because “he felt he had no choice” and “the fight wasn’t over.”

