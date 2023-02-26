ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a very active week of weather across the bi-state region, with most of the action book-ending the week. We’ll see a quick round of potentially strong thunderstorms late Sunday into very early Monday morning, followed by a classic and rather potent March-type storm Thursday into Friday.

Expect a few scattered showers and maybe a single storm to form Sunday evening before the main event.

The main event will be a very fast-moving line of rain and thunderstorms that will race across the viewing area after 2 a.m. and be long gone by 8 a.m., if not sooner. For the metro area, the most likely timing is 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. See the map for a better breakdown of prime time for your location.

There is a Level 2 (out of 5) risk for severe storms late Sunday evening for the western and northwestern viewing area. Instability will be very limited, but wind energy/shear will be quite impressive, and that can sometimes offset the lack of instability. With that in mind, the biggest concern is the chance for a few of these storms to generate a burst of strong surface wind gusts of 60-plus mph. If enough instability develops immediately ahead of the line, then there may even be a small tornado risk, but that is very questionable at this time. Some small hail may also accompany the stronger storms.

The storms will have cleared the area by the time the kids head to the bus stop in the morning, although some lingering light rain showers will hold until mid-morning. Following the storms, look for winds to remain very gusty through at least early afternoon. Sustained winds will reach 25–30 mph, but some gusts will continue to push 50 mph through at least lunchtime. Winds will settle down late in the day.

Skipping ahead to the next big change of the week, Thursday into Friday! A classic looking March storm system will spin across the Mississippi Valley, with rain and wind developing during the day and into Thursday night.

Cold air is now forecast to wrap into the backside of the system as it passes just to our south, and this opens the door to a changeover to some really sloppy, wet snow Friday. If the snow falls hard enough, some of that snow may accumulate. But like that last similar storm back a few weeks ago, this is a very marginal temperature set-up that could just as easily end up being a cold rain. Either way, it’s the next big thing on the charts after Monday.

