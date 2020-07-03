Veterans and first responders honored year-round at Jefferson County golf course

HOUSE SPRINGS, Mo. – As the nation celebrates this Fourth of July weekend, Americans know our freedoms depend on the troops who put their lives on the line for us every day.

In House Springs, Missouri, a local golf course owner makes sure our veterans and first responders are honored all the time.

“We just want to serve those that serve us and make them feel honor and respected and know they have a home here; they’re safe,” said Andrea Politte, owner of Fore Honor Golf Course and Event Center.

Politte opened the course six years ago and, in that time, has given away $150,000 worth of free green fees to troops and first responders. People who pay to play support the effort.

“One hundred percent of our proceeds go to the Fore Honor Foundation,” she said.

Politte said she has the only course in the world that offers counseling. She was inspired to do that after her son, Zachary, came home facing challenges after serving during recent wars.

“They all come home wounded and (we) just wanted to do something to help,” she said.

She’s had challenges keeping the place going. Last April, vandals tore up one of the greens. Thanks in part to donations, she was able to repair it. The vandals have yet to be caught. But Politte continues her mission.

“We really want to be a place where those that serve feel honor and respected,” she said.