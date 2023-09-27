ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson Barracks VA Medical Center in south county is hosting this year’s Veterans Creative Arts Festival on Wednesday.

The special event showcases the creativity of military veteran stage performers, musicians, dancers, artists, and writers. There will be 22 music and dance performances, 27 poems and short stories about veterans’ military experience, and 77 works of art and photos depicting military combat.

The art exhibit opens at 11:00 a.m. and stage performances begin at 5:30 p.m.