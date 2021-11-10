Veterans Day events across the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – In honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, several events are taking place across the St. Louis area.
Below is a list of some events happening Thursday:
- St. Peters Veterans Memorial Commission will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at City Centre. For more information, visit the city’s website.
- A veteran’s ceremony will take in downtown Belleville, Illinois from 11 a.m. until noon in the public square.
- There will be a parade in downtown Collinsville, Illinois starting at 10 a.m. followed by a veteran’s ceremony and memorial dedication that will take at Leighton Evatt American Legion Post 365 starting at noon.
- St. Charles County Veterans Committee and the St. Charles City Veterans Commission will hold its Veterans Day Program at 1 p.m. near the Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the St. Charles County Executive Office Building/Historic Courthouse. Gov. Mike Parson will give the keynote address. The family of fallen Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz will be attending to receive a gift from veterans. For more information, visit St. Charles County’s website.
- The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the Veterans Day Ruck March beginning at dusk at St. Charles Community College’s red parking lot. The three-mile march from the college to Veteran’s Tribute Park will be followed by drinks from 5-7 p.m. The event is free. For more information and to register, visit St. Charles County’s website.
- Thursday Nights at the Museum: “Band of Brothers” event will take place at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park starting at 5:30 p.m. There will be a special screening episode of the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers followed by “a discussion on the evolution of Hollywood’s portrayal of warfare, the military, and its effects on how we learn and interpret history,” according to the event’s description. For information, visit St. Louis City’s website.