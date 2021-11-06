Veterans Day Parade held in-person in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Veterans Day Parade in downtown St. Louis was in person this year. The announcement came from the Soldier’s Memorial Military Museum and the City of St. Louis Tuesday.

The 38th annual Veterans Day parade was held in-person Saturday morning. It was virtual last year because of the pandemic.

Hundreds of people came out to honor and support veterans.

“We’re so relieved you know? And I think we’ve got a long way to go yet in this pandemic but we’re happy to get people back out,” said Mark Sundlov, Soldiers Memorial director.

The weather was perfect for a run or a walk.

Those doing the 5K were cheered on as they ran down Market Street as a large U.S. flag hung over them.

“We’re happy to get people back out and back together again, and rebuild that sense of community,” Sundlov said. “I think that’s really important and certainly celebrating our veterans on this very important weekend is something that, you know, we take so much pride in.”

Kelly Scubic not only enjoys running with friends but supporting veterans is personal to her.

“I have a few veterans in my family and my extended family. So the service of those who feel like giving up their lives for what our country believes in is a really powerful message,” Scubic said.

“I just think it’s really important to honor those that are willing to give it all for us, and it’s just important to be out here and support them,” Debbie Dean said.

This was the first time the parade was in person since 2019.

“For me, I’m a veteran and it’s an incredible honor, and it’s a privilege but it’s also a tremendous responsibility,” Sundlov said. “We do the best job we can to make sure our veterans in the St. Louis region are respected and honored in the way they should be.”

After the parade, there was a ceremony and concert with the USAF Band of Mid-America, Starlifter.

It’s a seven-piece group of active duty Airmen-musicians, who perform a wide range of musical styles including rock, pop, jazz, and country, as well as traditional patriotic songs.