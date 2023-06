ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Wednesday is Flag Day, and military veterans in St. Charles want to help you properly dispose of worn or damaged U.S. flags.

They are holding a flag collection Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can drop off your flags at the corner of the Monroe and 2nd Streets.

The flags will be donated to the AM vets, who retire the flags ceremoniously.