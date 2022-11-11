ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – For the owner of a north St. Louis County home, a leaky roof led to a conversation, an application, and some much-needed home repairs.

“My roof started leaking, and I said, ‘Oh Lord, I don’t know how I’m going to get that fixed,’” said Anthony Hill, an Army veteran.

The shingles on the roof were ready to be put in place, and repairs began Friday morning.

Six veterans’ residences across the St. Louis region are receiving free home repairs from Rebuilding Together St. Louis and the Home Depot Foundation.

“We’re doing some interior kitchen work, fixing a sink,” said Cheryl Reale, development director of Rebuilding Together St. Louis. “We’ve put in the ramp already. A roof will go up sometime in the next couple of weeks. We’re doing some gutter work. All kinds of things happening, and it’s because of the support and funding of the Home Depot Foundation.”

“I think today, we have five stores represented,” said Jeremy Kirksey, store manager at Belleville Home Depot in Illinois. “They all came out to give back today on Veterans Day to make sure they’re making a difference.”

The new ramp means Hill will be able to maneuver through his home with better ease.

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and it is a day this Army veteran will never forget.

“Yeah, I’m trying to keep my heart in my chest now,” Hill said. “It’s a blessing. It’s a day I will never forget.”