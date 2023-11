ST. LOUIS – This Veterans Day, some military veterans with housing issues may get a new place to live.

Mayor Tishaura Jones and others will cut the ribbon on the ‘Veterans Community Project Outreach Center’ at 10:00 a.m. Volunteers have been building a village of 20 “tiny homes” on North Grand in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood for more than a year.

This is a four-acre property. Veterans will also get help with emergency money, food, hygiene items, and other support services.