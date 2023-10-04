ST. LOUIS – Vice President Kamala Harris will pay a visit to St. Louis this weekend and plans to speak at the Democratic National Committee’s fall meeting.

Harris currently plans to deliver remarks during a campaign reception Friday evening, according to a spokesperson from the Missouri Democratic Party. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, is also expected to attend.

Other plans around Harris’ visit to St. Louis are still in the works.

The Democratic National Committee’s fall meeting consists of three days of events from Thursday to Saturday at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel. Anyone looking to attend the DNC fall meeting should fill out the following registration form.