ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed while taking out his trash on November 25 around 10 p.m. The 37-year-old victim was tossing out his trash when he was approached by someone asking for the time.

The victim said that he was taking out his trash, near 400 block of Boyle, when a black male approached him and inquired about the time. While the victim retrieved his cell phone from his pocket, the suspect produced a handgun and placed it against the victim’s side.

Three to four additional suspects ran up to the victim, took his property, and patted him down. The victim reported that the suspects fled north on Boyle. The investigation is ongoing.