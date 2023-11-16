CLAYTON, Mo. — The Major Case Squad has identified the victim in a fatal shooting Monday. Joshua D. Harris, 41, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside his home. A suspect remains at large.

“We ask the community to join us in respecting their privacy as they grieve. This remains an active investigation,” states the Major Case Squad.

Following a report of shots fired, officers rushed to the 7500 block of Wydown near Hanley Road just before 5:30 a.m. They found Harris dead at the scene.

Officers placed evidence markers, including one next to a flip-flop. Another officer used a metal detector, looking for something as neighbors embraced, hoping for answers.

The neighborhood is considered a quiet, safe place. Neighbors tell FOX 2 that they are shocked by the shooting, saying, “It’s not something I would have ever imagined hearing about in this area.”

The Major Case Squad is following up on several leads. Police have also been gathering nearby surveillance video, looking for a possible getaway car. They are asking anyone with information to call 314-955-0817.