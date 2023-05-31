ST. LOUIS — A fatal crash at Hamilton Avenue and Page Boulevard sent six people to the hospital on Monday, May 8, 2023. Police have now identified the man killed in the crash as Jermaine Sanders, 29, of Pagedale, Missouri. He was driving a 2018 Chevy Impala when it crossed into the westbound lanes of Page and hit a truck.

A witness saw the driver of an Impala speeding down Page. Neighbors helped passengers who were stuck inside the cars while they waited for first responders. A young boy was in the truck along with his father and another passenger.

Neighbors said the intersection is very dangerous. Drivers are known to speed through that intersection.

Officers said two passengers from the Impala were in critical condition, and the three passengers from the truck were also taken to the hospital.