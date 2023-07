ST. LOUIS — A man shot and killed at a QuikTrip gas station on Gravois at Chippewa Friday in south St. Louis has been identified. Officers found Jametric Steele, 52, with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a black t-shirt with orange print on it. He had a baseball hat on backward at the time of the shooting. If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.