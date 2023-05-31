ST. LOUIS – We’re learning more about Tuesday night’s deadly shooting at St. Louis Kitchen, a Chinese restaurant in the Academy neighborhood of north city.

The shooting happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. outside the restaurant, located in the 800 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard.

St. Louis police got a call for a double shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victims on the west side of the building, with each suffering from a gunshot wound.

One victim, a 56-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound in his leg and was taken to a local hospital. The other victim, identified as Faming Pan, had been shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead at the scene. Pan was in his 30s.

A former employee, John Walker, said Pan was a wonderful person and will be dearly missed.

“His wife had to go home and tell her kids, you know, that their daddy died,” Walker said.

Pan worked at St. Louis Kitchen for 10 years. Walker said Pan went by “Randy.”

“Randy was a good guy, helped anybody; you know, give anybody a job,” Walker said. “I left like 2021, but me and him stayed in touch. I just talked to him on Mother’s Day.”

Walker said he was planning to visit him Wednesday, his day off, to say hi. But he got a call Tuesday night from his sister that someone got shot.

Walker said he remembers the last thing they talked about.

“He was just saying, ‘Why you ain’t been here?’ I need to come up here and see him,” he said.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.