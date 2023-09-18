EARTH CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the victim in Friday’s fatal wrong-way crash at 141 and I-70. Patricia Donze, 52, of Ballwin died after a collision with a van.

The van was driving the wrong way on the Earth City Expressway Friday at around 7:45 a.m. It struck Donze’s silver Ford SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. It is not clear why the driver was going the wrong way that morning.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.