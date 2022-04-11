ST. LOUIS – A man turned the tables on a would-be carjacker early Monday morning in south St. Louis.

The victim told FOX 2 he was on the phone in his car parked along Connecticut Street at Roger Place when a man tried to open his car door. That’s when the victim pulled out his handgun and opened fire. The suspect fell and then jumped into a getaway car and sped off.

It's unclear if he was wounded. The victim was not hurt. FOX 2's Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.