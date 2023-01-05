PACIFIC, Mo. – Law enforcement has identified the victims of Wednesday’s double shooting and is asking for the public’s help in solving this homicide.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton, deputies and other first responders were called to a home in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Drive at around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Deputies found a man and woman had been shot, Pelton said. The man, identified as Ronald Cline Jr., was pronounced dead. Cline was 39.

The woman, Leslie Barstow, was rushed to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. She was 34.

Investigators have not discussed what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting or home camera footage from between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 636-583-2560.