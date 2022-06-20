ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Burglary suspects targeted a popular garden and landscape center in west St. Louis County, and it was all caught on camera.

St. Louis County police said three suspects broke into Greenscape Gardens at 2832 Barrett Station Road and stole a large safe on June 13, between 9:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

“We were burglarized, and it’s always hard to understand why someone would do that,” said Jen Schraber, the general manager at Greenscape Gardens. “We have such a great community in this area and enjoy feeling safe and appreciate the neighbors that look out for one another. So, we are asking if people can take a look at our video here.”

Signs around the business should have told the thieves that they were under surveillance. Schraber posted the video to her Facebook page.

“It’s heartbreaking because everybody works hard, and it was a really hot day,” said Schraber. “Then to wake up and see that we had been burglarized is just heartbreaking.”

Aside from wanting police to catch the suspects, Schraber also has a message for home and business owners.

“It’s definitely a good time right now to upgrade your home security or home monitoring,” she said. “The technology is so great right now, and there are definitely things we can all do to help protect each other better.”

Anyone that recognizes the suspects should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.