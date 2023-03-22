UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – Restaurant burglars came up empty in University City and end up getting punked in a new video on social media.

Surveillance video shows three suspects breaking the front door glass of Diego’s Cantina just before 12:30 a.m. on March 14, hopping over the bar, and rifling through everything in an apparent search for cash.

The restaurant’s owners are now using that surveillance video to send a message right back to the criminals, adding a few touches of their own, including music from the song, “Notorious Thugs,” and super-sarcastic captions like, “Nope – we don’t keep cash in our drawer.” The video highlights $2 the burglars left behind on the floor with the caption, “Oh wait, you missed $2.”

“$2 fell out. I guess it was leftover tips from someone or some extra change. It was just on the ground,” said Natasha Kwan, who owns the restaurant with her husband. “They didn’t even see it. That was so funny to me.”

The suspects got away with $0, but caused about $1,000 in damage.

The point of the video, Kwan said, is to spread the word that restaurants don’t keep cash on the premises. The surveillance video shows one suspect peeking through the windows just before the break-in, apparently missing the empty cash drawer, which was left open as it always is when Diego’s closes. That goes for Frida’s restaurant next door, which is under the same ownership.

“You do not need to break our doors! Nobody keeps cash on the premises anymore,” said Elyse Thomas, Frida’s manager. “You’re not going to get anything.”

“I just wish when you broke the door you saw the ‘now hiring’ because we can give you money in the form of a paycheck,” Kwan said.

Police are looking for three suspects. Though their faces are covered in the videos, you can make out distinctive clothing as they search the place. One suspect had large knee patches on his pants.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, my God, I love your attitude towards it,’” Kwan said of the video. “I’m like, ‘What am I going to do, sulk? Shut down? Move my restaurant?’ No, no!”

“Crime doesn’t pay. That’s my message, kids,” Thomas said.

The message comes through loud and clear.