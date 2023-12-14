LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – One of the best celestial displays is peaking this week, and one Kansas City-area resident captured the show.

The Geminid meteor shower is lighting up the night sky, with its peak happening Wednesday and Thursday nights.

FOX4 viewer Brody Harrison captured a Geminid meteor from Lee’s Summit early Wednesday. Watch it fly across the sky in the video player above.

The Geminids earn their reputation because they’re known for their vibrant and vivid meteors. They stand out as one of the most reliable and active meteor showers annually, according to NASA.

They have a rich history that dates back to the mid-1800s. They started with a modest showing of only 10 to 20 meteors per hour, which initially made them unremarkable.

Over time, the meteor shower has evolved, and observers can witness a spectacular display of up to 120 Geminids meteors per hour under optimal conditions at its peak.

These meteors have a reputation for being bright, moving at high speeds, and frequently displaying a distinctive yellow color.

The best time to catch the Geminids meteor shower, according to NASA, is during the night and predawn hours. Thanks to its nearly 24-hour broad maximum, people globally can see this celestial event.

Meteors typically begin crossing the sky around 9 or 10 p.m., offering an excellent opportunity for skywatchers. To see the Geminids in all their glory, you’ll want to choose a location far from the glow of the city or streetlights.

NASA recommends lying flat on your back, facing south with your feet, and directing your gaze upward, aiming to take in as much of the sky as possible.

After approximately 30 minutes in the dark, you will adjust your eyes, allowing you to enjoy the mesmerizing sight of the meteors streaking across the night sky.